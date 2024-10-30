As Anthony Richardson was benched for Joe Flacco, the Indianapolis Colts had some question marks thrown at them. However, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt grew respect for Richardson amidst the benching. He spoke on the Pat McAfee Show about how honest the quarterback was, even if it cost him.



“The quarterback is the face of the team, it’s your franchise, it’s everything,” Watt said. “Sunday, clearly after the game, he said he was tired. I respect him being honest about it. I’ve never seen a situation ever where a quarterback tapped out from being tired, but I respect that he was just like ‘I’m not going to lie about it, I’m just going to do it.'”



Richardson showed flashes of potential in his rookie season. Through four starts, he threw 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also had 136 rushing yards, and four touchdowns. The dual-threat ability is crystal clear with the Colts quarterback. Richardson missed the remaining 2023 season with a shoulder injury.



In his sophomore season, he hasn't lived up to expectations. With four passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, Richardson has been mistake-prone throughout the season. Furthermore, he dealt with a hip injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That, combined with a lack of conditioning didn't do the quarterback any favors.

The Colts could perform better with Joe Flacco, instead of Anthony Richardson

However, Flacco has been sensational in his age-39 season. He's thrown for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. After Flacco won the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award, Flacco is here to stay. He's connected on the deep ball, intermediate routes, and executing short passes. He's completed 65.7% of his passes, compared to Richardson's woeful 44.4%.



Regardless of the discrepancy in quarterback play, Richardson was drafted to be the franchise quarterback. Even with his honesty, Watt believes the former Florida Gator should have gone about the situation differently.



“I think he should’ve lied about it,” Watt said. “But two days later or three days later, I do think between then and now the PR person should have a conversation before he steps out. And especially after he’s been benched and says ‘Hey this is a tough situation, this is what they’re going to ask you. Don’t say that the coach didn’t tell you why you’re being benched.'



The Colts are still in the thick of a Wild Card spot. Sitting at 4-4, they're close to securing a spot, all things considered. It's not certain if this is a one-game situation for Richardson. Indianapolis could ride the hot hand if Flacco continues to perform at a high level.