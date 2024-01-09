The comedian stands behind his act even though some of it fell flat.

Comedian Jo Koy seems to be embracing his jokes geared towards Taylor Swift.

He had a lot of jokes that didn’t seem to land too well during the Golden Globes, getting mixed reactions throughout the monologue.

Jo Koy admits Taylor Swift’s joke was geared toward NFL — not her

The host opened up about his experience and jabs and elaborated on the evening recently with GM3, Variety reports.

Koy said, “I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember.”

He then added, “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job. I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had ten days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”

"I was just saying it’s less cutaways, you know what I mean? That’s all." Jo Koy doubled down on that controversial joke he made at Taylor Swift‘s expense during the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/gevSzPBxCA pic.twitter.com/ikVPKp3chu — Decider (@decider) January 9, 2024

As for his Taylor Swift/NFL joke, he defends it, though he realized it didn’t hit like he wanted. Asked if he felt bad about it, his response was a mixed bag of thoughts.

“I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So, it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Talor Swift didn’t look too happy with the joke when the camera shot her. However, Jo Koy seems content with it. After all, it was about the NFL, not her, right?