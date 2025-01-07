One of iconic singer Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends, Joe Alwyn, has spoken about the relationship.

Speaking to The Guardian, Alwyn asked “other people” to stop discussing the relationship, which ended in 2023 before she started dating Travis Kelce. He has seemingly moved on and wishes for others to do so as well.

“That's something for other people to do,” Alwyn said about wanting people to move on from the relationship. “We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people. That's what I feel.”

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

From 2016-23, Swift and Alwyn were dating. The relationship was closely monitored and was subject to a lot of tabloid coverage. They broke up in early 2023.

Since then, Swift has started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce. They have been going steady since they began dating in September 2023.

Alwyn is an actor who started his career in 2016, appearing in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. He then had roles in The Sense of an Ending and Operation Finale.

His breakthrough came when he starred in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite. He has since starred in the director's 2024 movie Kinds of Kindness.

He has also starred in Harriet, Miss Americana, The Souvenir Part II, Stars at Noon, and Catherine Called Brady. On the small screen, Alwyn has starred in episodes of A Christmas Carol and led Conversations with Friends.

Currently, Alwyn is promoting The Brutalist. Brady Corbet's latest movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024. It is fresh off three wins at the 2025 Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Alwyn stars alongside some A-list actors. Adrien Brody leads the star-studded ensemble. Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Raffey Cassidy also starred in it.

While dating Swift, he helped write and produce several songs. He collaborated with her on her Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights albums.

What is Swift up to?

Aside from her relationship with Kelce, Swift is fresh off the conclusion of her blockbuster Eras Tour. The tour ran from March 17, 2023, to December 8, 2024.

During that span, she performed 149 shows across the world. Each show was a celebration of her discography. Swift performed songs from almost every album every night.

Additionally, Swift has a couple of more albums to re-record for her (Taylor's Version) series. So far, she has re-recorded Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. She still has to re-record her self-titled debut and Reputation.