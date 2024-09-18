During the 2024 HBCU Week Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania President Joe Biden announced that an additional $1.3 billion would be going towards HBCUs. The Biden administration has already committed $16 billion to HBCUs since 2021.

“In just four years, working with HBCU leaders, we're making the most significant investment in Black America ever in American history,” President Biden said.

President Biden also announced new federal grants for eight HBCUs to diversify the workforce in STEM and education. Additionally, he brought up his executive order that revived the White House Initiative on HBCUs. “We have never had this kind of investment before,” she said.

Alumni who attended the conference were ecstatic about the news.

“We're finally getting the recognition and funding that we deserve and desperately needed,” said Mapp, a Cheney University graduate.

The White House Initiative announced its 2024 cohort of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Scholars last month, making it the 10th scholar class. 110 students were selected from over 77 HBCUs based on their academic accomplishments, potential for leadership, and dedication to their communities. These students will participate in several workshops, development courses, and networking opportunities as part of the program, all of which are intended to improve their abilities and widen their horizons. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to network with alumni, business executives, and legislators, which will enhance their educational experiences and provide them with access to new prospects.

To close out his announcement, President Biden urged conferencegoers to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. If elected, Harris will be the first president to attend an HBCU in addition to being the first woman, African American, and Asian American president.

“God willing, as an HBCU graduate, the future president of the United States will soon be sitting behind the resolute desk, pushing the gates of freedom open once and for all,” he said.

Vice President Harris never fails to discuss her HBCU and the major impact it had on her life. She attended Howard University and graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. During her time at Howard, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.