In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden stirred up excitement in the hip-hop world by suggesting that Drake and Kendrick Lamar are gearing up for a clash of titans with “nuclear” diss tracks, Billboard reports.
Budden hinted at an impending showdown between the two rap heavyweights, indicating that they've both emerged from the studio with potent records aimed at each other.
Joe Budden is hearing Kendrick and Drake both have a diss track otw 👀
“What I'm hearing from both sides, it's nuclear… it's up, and I'm hearing this from people who can rap.”
(🎥 @JoeBuddenPod) pic.twitter.com/WTAzNfvqLA
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 10, 2024
Budden's Insight
During his podcast, Budden shared insider information suggesting that Drake and Kendrick Lamar have entered the studio and emerged with tracks that pack a serious punch. Describing the records as “nuclear,” he emphasized that they signify a shift in the rap landscape, indicating that it's no longer business as usual.
Budden's sources conveyed to him that both sides would be ready for war, with their respective tracks reportedly leaving a lasting impact. He underscored the gravity of the situation by stating that the tracks have garnered attention from individuals renowned for their lyrical prowess.
Brewing Rap Feud
The tension between Drake and Lamar escalated following the release of Lamar's scathing response on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” which took aim at both Drake and J. Cole. While Cole initially fired back with “7 Minute Drill,” he quickly retracted his diss during a performance at Dreamville Fest.
Budden, a vocal commentator on the rap scene, has been actively engaged in discussions surrounding the brewing feud between the “Big Three” of hip-hop. His recent revelation about Drake and Lamar's potential diss tracks has added fuel to the fire, sparking anticipation among fans.
Budden's commentary on the situation has been met with both support and criticism. His insistence on the need for confrontation and his disapproval of Cole's decision to back down have sparked debates within the hip-hop community.
Earlier exchanges between Budden and other artists, such as Skillz, have highlighted the intensity of opinions surrounding the feud. Also, the discourse reflects the fervent anticipation and speculation surrounding the impending clash between Drake and Lamar.
Anticipation Builds
As Budden's podcast continues to fuel speculation, fans eagerly await the release of the rumored diss tracks. With tensions running high and expectations soaring, the hip-hop world braces itself for what could be an epic showdown between two of the genre's biggest stars.
Lastly, as the countdown begins for the release of these “nuclear” diss tracks, the rap community remains on edge, eagerly anticipating the next move in this highly anticipated battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.