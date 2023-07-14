Everyone at some point in time has misjudged a fart. Joe Jonas is no exception. During an appearance on Australia's Will & Woody show, the Jonas Brothers member admitted to accidentally doing a number 2 on stage. It was a bad time to wear white, he said, per TooFab.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about where there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s**t your pants,” Joe Jonas said of the incident which occurred about four years ago.

“It's fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” the DNCE member said. “Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra.”

Jonas needed a “mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set.” He told the hosts that if anyone were to “go into the archives,” they would notice the outfit swap and think, “Oh, that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.”

“That's a story I’ve never told and also that's just real life,” the Jonas Brothers singer said. “It was a light one, it wasn't a full, so I was able to tell the tale.”

“The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head,” he said. “It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It's happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now.”