Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are in a better place but do Swifites forgive and forget? Back in 2008, the pair had a brief romance which was brought up on a recent interview with the Camp Rock star and his brother and bandmates Kevin and Nick Jonas.

The Jonas brothers joined Dax Shepard on a Monday (May 22) episode of the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast where they reminisced about their journey having their career and life in the public eye. Shepard asked Joe point blank how did the Swifites react after he and Swift split in 2008.

“I hope to think they like me,” Joe said of Swift’s fans. “No one f—- with the Swifties, you know?”

Shepard joked about how Swifities are dedicated to protecting the superstar and will hold grudges against her exes. Jake Gyllenhaal is a prime example since he inspired the breakup track “All Too Well” following their 2010 romance.

“We don’t really have a nickname for [our fans] but … we get it,” he said. “We understand they’re passionate about their artists and protective, like, ‘This is my artist, how dare you!’”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joe admitted that he is “cool with Taylor” now. While Swifties were “mad” at him back in the day. “But it’s been many, many years removed,” he added.

Joe and Taylor dated for three months in 2008. Taylor told Ellen DeGeneres that Joe dumped via a phone call.

“For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” the “Burnin’ Up” singer wrote in a MySpace statement regarding the split per US Weekly. “Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. Anytime you are in a relationship for any length of time there are going to be issues.”

He added at the time: “Sometimes they resolve, other times they lead to a change of heart; this was the case recently.”

Their split has been over 15 years ago and now they have both moved on to other partners. Joe is happily married to Sophia Turner and they have two children together. Swift recently broke up with Joe Alwyn after six years together and is now fueling romance rumors with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.