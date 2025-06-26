Months after waving Palestinian and Sudanese flags during the NFL Super Bowl 59 halftime show, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu has now been arrested. The 41-year-old performer, who slipped into the broadcast spotlight during the game’s biggest moment, is facing charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace, according to Louisiana State Police, per ESPN.

Although Nantambu had authorized access to the field as part of the performance crew, investigators say he “deviated from his assigned role” when he ran across the stage with flags in hand. That act, which state police determined was unapproved, disrupted a tightly secured production watched by millions.

“Troopers began investigating shortly after the game and coordinated with the NFL,” authorities said in a statement. “Nantambu refused to comply with commands during the incident, prompting further review of the breach.”

The protest at Caesars Superdome wasn’t just a viral moment—it raised questions about security, intent, and consequences. New Orleans police initially declined to pursue charges, but state officials later stepped in, citing the sensitive nature of accessing such a high-security space. Sgt. Katharine Stegall noted that state police took over in part due to the performer’s proximity to key personnel and restricted zones.

NFL Reacts, Protester Doubles Down

Article Continues Below

The NFL wasted no time issuing its stance. “We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously,” a spokesperson said. “We commend the Louisiana State Police for its diligence and professionalism.”

In addition to criminal charges, Nantambu now faces a lifetime ban from attending any NFL event—games, showcases, or performances included.

But the saga doesn’t end there.

In a twist straight out of a celebrity headline generator, Nantambu has also made a bizarre claim tying him to another headline-making moment. He alleges he was the man Antonio Brown allegedly shot at during a Miami altercation back in May. There’s been no official confirmation of that claim, but it adds an unexpected layer to an already surreal saga.

As of now, court records do not list an attorney representing Nantambu, and his next legal steps remain unclear. What’s certain is that one of the most surprising halftime moments of Super Bowl 59 is still rippling months after the confetti fell.