Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's allegedly had marital issue arise after the birth of their second child. Their second child was born in July 2022 and their first child Willa is three-years-old. The name of their second child has not been released, but according to legal documents their identify her as “D.”

A source told TMZ that Joe Jonas was “less than supportive,” after the birth of their second child. The source alleges although Turner seemingly didn't want to attend any Hollywood events, and at one particular event where the “Games of Thrones” actress was missing, the singer complained that she needed to get out more. However, it seems as though it only pertained to Turner not wanting to attend events as another source says that Jonas was supportive of her getting new acting roles.

As to why Jonas filed for divorce, both the singer and actress took to Instagram to debunk any rumors.

“Statement from the two of us,” Jonas and Turner began the post which is on both of their Instagram accounts.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The “speculative narratives” that have since been reported are that Jonas allegedly heard something or saw something on a Ring camera of Turner that “made him realize the marriage was over.”

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage on Tuesday (Sept. 5).