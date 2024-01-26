As the Chiefs prepare for the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City will be going in at less than 100%.

Despite a grueling regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs have battled their way into an AFC Championship Game matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. But when the Chiefs line up against the Ravens, Kansas City will be without numerous key contributors.

The Chiefs have ruled out Joe Thuney, Derrick Nnadi, Skyy Moore and Prince Tega Wanogho for the AFC Championship Game, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Isiah Pacheco, Willie Gay and Kadarius Toney have been listed as questionable.

Both Moore and Tega Wanogho are on injured reserve. Nnadi started every game of the regular season for the Chiefs and their Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins. However, after suffering a triceps injury, Nnadi was on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills. Similarly, he'll also sit against the Ravens.

Thuney played in Kansas City's 27-24 win over the Bills. However, he suffered a pectoral injury. While he put in the work to return, ultimately that injury will hold Thuney out. It'll be a big blow to Patrick Mahomes' pass protection. The Chiefs' offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL, entering the playoffs with the second-fewest sacks allowed (28).

While the Chiefs might be banged up, they'll need to march on against the Ravens. If Kansas City were to win another Super Bowl, Mahomes and company would officially stamp their claims to a dynasty.

However, the Ravens are no pushover. The AFC's best team through the regular will give Kansas City arguably their toughest test of the season. With the injuries piling up, the Chiefs must fight forward.