UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley continues on the prelims with a fight between Joel Alvarez and Drakkar Klose in the lightweight division. Alvarez came back to the octagon like he never left with a dominant performance extending his winning streak to two wins in a row as he comes into this fight, meanwhile, Klose extended his winning streak to four in a row with a unanimous decision his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Alvarez-Klose prediction and pick.

Joel Alvarez (21-3) made the most of his return to the octagon after being on the shelf for 13 months with a third-round knockout of the surging Elves Brener who he dominated up until that moment. He will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row and hopefully get a ranking next to his name when he takes on Drakkar Klose this weekend at UFC Tampa.

Drakkar Klose (15-2-1) came back to the octagon after undergoing knee surgery as if he never left when he slammed Joe Solecki into oblivion and then he was able to continue his winning ways with a dominant victory against Joaquin Silva. Now, Klose will be looking to make a statement against the surging Spaniard Joel Alvarez this weekend in what could propel him into the rankings in the lightweight division.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Joel Alvarez-Drakkar Klose Odds

Joel Alvarez: -470

Drakkar Klose: +360

Over 1.5 rounds: -188

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

Why Joel Alvarez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Elves Brener – KO/TKO

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 21 (4 KO/TKO/17 SUB)

Joel Alvarez is likely to secure a victory over Drakkar Klose at UFC Tampa this weekend, primarily due to his impressive finishing ability and physical advantages. Alvarez, with a record of 21-3, has demonstrated a remarkable knack for ending fights decisively, boasting 21 finishes in his career, 17 by submission and four by knockout. Standing at 6'3″, Alvarez uses his height and reach effectively to deliver powerful strikes and lock in submissions from a distance, making him a daunting opponent for the shorter Klose, who stands at 5'9″.

Alvarez's recent performances highlight his capability to dominate both on the feet and the ground. His striking accuracy and ability to absorb minimal damage allow him to maintain control in fights. Klose, though experienced with a solid record of 15-2-1, primarily relies on decision victories, with nine of his wins coming this way. This could be a disadvantage against Alvarez's aggressive style and finishing prowess. Additionally, Alvarez's motivation to reclaim a spot in the top rankings adds an extra layer of determination to his approach. With these factors in play, Alvarez is well-positioned to outmaneuver and outlast Klose in their upcoming bout.

Why Drakkar Klose Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Joaquin Silva – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Drakkar Klose is set to defeat Joel Alvarez at UFC Tampa this weekend, primarily due to his superior striking and tactical approach. With a professional record of 15-2-1, Klose has demonstrated his ability to engage effectively in stand-up exchanges, leveraging his kickboxing background to deliver precise and powerful strikes. His recent performances, including a knockout victory over Joe Solecki, highlight his striking prowess and ability to finish fights early. Klose’s height advantage may not be as significant as Alvarez's, but his compact build allows him to generate explosive power and maintain a strong center of gravity.

Moreover, Klose's experience against elite competition sets him apart in this matchup. He has faced tough opponents like Michael Chandler and Bobby Green, which has sharpened his fight IQ and adaptability in the octagon. Klose's solid takedown defense will be crucial in neutralizing Alvarez's grappling attempts. While Alvarez is known for his submission skills, Klose's ability to keep the fight standing and dictate the pace will likely lead him to a unanimous decision victory, showcasing his versatility and resilience in the lightweight division.

Final Joel Alvarez-Drakkar Klose Prediction & Pick

Expect fireworks between these two lightweights as they will be laying it all on the line this weekend in hopes of climbing the lightweight rankings. Alvarez is looking like a true contender with his only losses coming against Damir Ismagulov and the now title challenger Arman Tsarukyan meanwhile, Klose has been surging and is a tough out for anyone in the lightweight division. While Klose is as tough as they come, Alvarez has outmatched arguably everywhere and it is expected that Klose will have trouble dealing with the height and reach discrepancy as well as Alvarez goes out there and puts on a clinic either getting the late finish or the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Joel Alvarez-Drakkar Klose Prediction & Pick: Joel Alvarez (-470), Over 1.5 Rounds (-188)