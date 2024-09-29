College football fans wondering who would take the throne as the next generation of elite wide receivers have quickly gotten their answer in the former of Alabama football's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. Both stars are freshmen who put together huge games in their teams' respective wins on Saturday evening–Alabama vs the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State on the road vs Michigan State.

In fact, so elite was the two star wide receviers' production that college football insider Joel Klatt of FOX Sports was inclined to take to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to relay his thoughts.

“Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams are the two best TFr Wide Receivers I have ever seen…The show they put on tonight in each of their games was special,” wrote Klatt in his post.

“TFr” of course refers to true freshmen, which both Williams and Smith are. In fact, Williams is still five months away from turning 18 after reclassifying from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024 last year.

An electric pair of young receivers

Saturday night's game between Georgia and Alabama was one of the wildest college football contests you will ever see. Alabama raced out to a 28-0 lead before the Bulldogs valiantly fought back and ultimately ended up taking a 34-33 advantage late in the fourth quarter.

Enter Williams, who responded just 13 seconds later by hauling in a deep pass from Jalen Milroe and outrunning two Georgia defenders to the end zone to give the Crimson Tide the lead. Alabama would then relinquish another long drive from Carson Beck and the Georgia offense before hanging on in the end due to a late interception to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Smith scored two touchdowns in the first half on Saturday vs Michigan State, including a jaw-dropping one handed catch that had Spartan fans stunned.

Ohio State would cruise to a 38-7 road victory to push their record to 4-0 on the young season.

Smith and Williams were ranked number one and two respectively in the country coming out of high school at their position. Williams was actually originally in the class of 2025 before reclassifying to 2024, explaining his youthful age when compared to most of his college football counterparts.

In any case, Alabama is next set to take the field on Saturday vs Vanderbilt on the road, while Ohio State will play host to Iowa. Both games are slated to take place in the afternoon.