John Harbaugh reveals concerning update on JK Dobbins’ knee injury after previously returning from ACL tear

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens didn’t get the news they were hoping for following their 23-20 win vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Running back JK Dobbins was placed on the IR and and reportedly will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. The Ravens had high expectations for Dobbins, who was sidelined all of last year following an ACL tear.

Harbaugh gave an update on Dobbins during a press conference.

“As [JK Dobbins] was going, he had a range of motion issue with scar tissue,” Harbaugh said. “So, we’re working him through. He’s making progress. We measure all that stuff, and he’s making, I’d say, measured progress, probably what you would expect. He’s a little impatient, which is in a good way, and he wants to try to speed the process up. This particular surgery kind of got into the conversation about three weeks ago. I think it’s the same one that [Giants running back] Saquon Barkley might have had — I’m just speculating on that — and get the full range back in four to five weeks, something like that, six weeks, something like that.

“So, he just wanted to do it. He wanted to do it; he didn’t want to go the slow road. If it doesn’t work 100 percent, then he’s kind of on the slow road again. He’s making progress. So, there’s no new injury or anything like that; he just wanted to take a shot at speeding up the process.”

John Harbaugh’s Ravens are fifth in the league in rushing this season, averaging 156.3 rush yards per game. However, Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards have combined for 406 yards, which trails quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 510. JK Dobbins was fourth on the team in rushing yards but only averaged 3.5 yards per carry.