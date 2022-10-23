Despite the Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not pleased by the narrow margin of victory.

“I’d rather it not be close,” shared Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We just have to keep stacking.”

With a final score of 23-20, Jackson’s perspective is reasonably understandable, particularly because he and the Ravens’ offense only threw the ball 16 times. When discussing that stat with Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the low number of pass attempts was simply a matter of “the way the game played out,” adding that Jackson “had to do what he had to do to win the game.”

On the plus side of the box score, the Ravens’ rushing attack came alive with the return of veteran running back Gus Edwards–who missed significant time recovering from an ACL tear in 2021– adding 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns to the stat sheet against the AFC North rival Browns. Jackson added a robust 59 yards on the ground himself on ten attempts. With the valiant effort from Edwards, the loss of running back J.K. Dobbins feels less severe, as he is set to miss a good stretch of time following a recent knee procedure.

With the win on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens improve their record to 4-3 so far in the 2022 NFL season. The team is set to go up against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team looking to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers, on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.