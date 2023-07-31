The return of the NFL is nearly upon us, with training camps now underway and the first preseason game on Thursday. As close as we are to the regular season officially kicking off, there are still a few notable free agents on the market. One such player is safety John Johnson, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams and most recently the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson, 27, has been a pretty effective safety throughout his six-year career. Last season with Cleveland, the Boston College product started every game and recorded 101 tackles–his third 100-tackle season in the NFL–four passes defended and one interception. If not for the Browns' cap situation, he would likely still be in Cleveland.

What's done is done, though, and now Johnson must find a new home for himself. Although four months have passed since his release from the Browns, he is still looking for that new home. However, that doesn't mean there's no interest in him around the league.

With that said, here are three potential destinations for Johnson as the regular season approaches.

Despite the Denver Broncos having a disastrous season in 2022, their defense mostly pulled their weight. Denver's defense finished No. 7 in total defense and No. 13 in scoring defense, allowing 320 yards and 21.1 points per game. The defense often kept the Broncos in games while the offense was… doing whatever it did last year.

That said, the defense still has room for improvement, and one position the Broncos could target is safety. Justin Simmons is a star and one of the best safeties in the league, but starting opposite of him is 35-year-old Kareem Jackson, who, despite enjoying a long and successful career, showed his age last year.

If the Broncos are looking to upgrade the position, then Johnson could be a quality option. Beyond what he's done in the NFL, Johnson is also a college teammate of Simmons', so the two already have some chemistry. Johnson also should cost too much to sign, so he makes sense as a last-minute signing for Denver.

The Green Bay Packers have undergone a series of changes at the safety position this offseason. Darnell Savage is still around, but longtime stalwart Adrian Amos has departed, which is a big loss despite a down year in 2022. On the other hand, the Packers re-signed Rudy Ford and added other depth safeties through free agency and the draft.

Even with those moves, it's not out of the question that Green Bay could make another signing at the position. If the Packers do go this direction, then Johnson should be at the top of their list.

Like with the Broncos, Johnson has some connection to the Packers as well, although this one has to do with coaching. Johnson has previously worked with Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, as both were with the Rams from 2017 to 2020. That familiarity could attract him to Green Bay, although there is competition in this aspect.

If we're talking familiarity, then L.A. is the uncontested winner in this case. Johnson obviously knows the city well from his time with the Rams, but another plus is his relationship with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley. Staley was the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020, when Johnson had one of his best seasons. Johnson has been connected to the Chargers since the beginning of the offseason, and there's a very good reason for that.

On the field, Johnson would also be a good addition to the Chargers' defense. Derwin James is fantastic, but the other safety spot is a big question mark. L.A.'s defense was already pretty mediocre last year, so adding Johnson could be a good addition.