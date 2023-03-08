Without a trade in the offing, the Cleveland Browns will release safety John Johnson III at the start of NFL Free Agency on March 15. What will become of Johnson III? Here we’ll look at the three best landing spots for John Johnson III in the 2023 NFL free agency, including the Green Bay Packers.

John Johnson III, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, played in all 17 games for the Browns this season. In fact, he started in each one. He was on the field for over 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in all but two games. Johnson III also played every snap on defense in 10 different games, as reported by Pro Football Reference.

Keep in mind that Johnson III signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract with the Browns in 2021 before being released. At the time of signing, $13.25 million was guaranteed, including his signing bonus and salary for 2021.

Before signing with the Browns, he started all 16 games in his fourth year with the Rams. Johnson III also recorded 105 tackles, 73 of which were solo, two tackles for loss, eight deflected passes, and one interception.

Johnson’s breakout season came in 2018 when he tallied 119 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions. However, a shoulder injury limited his playing time to just six games in 2019. This past season, he had another strong performance. He recorded 105 tackles, two tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and one interception. He did all these while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 71.9 passer rating in coverage.

As a versatile defender in the secondary, Johnson III can play as a deep safety or in the box. He can also definitely cover receivers in the slot. In the past, he has benefited from playing alongside All-Pros such as Marcus Peters and Jalen Ramsey in the back end. He has also had Aaron Donald, one of the best interior pass-rushers in the league, on his team before. Johnson III can certainly excel with the right supporting cast. As such, where can he end up?

Let’s look at the three best landing spots for John Johnson III in 2023 NFL free agency.

Although the Buffalo Bills do not have any significant weaknesses, if they were to improve a specific position, it would be beneficial to enhance their safety depth. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer make up a reliable duo. However, there is no proven backup behind them. Furthermore, Poyer is recovering from a hyperextended elbow injury. Take note also that Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin have only played a total of 250 defensive snaps, with Hamlin playing just 50 snaps. In pursuit of a championship, the Bills could benefit from acquiring Johnson III to mitigate the risk of injury to their safeties and ensure that the defense remains strong.

It is challenging to identify areas of need for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 since they currently have the best roster in the NFL. However, acquiring another safety could be beneficial. This is particularly with CJ Gardner-Johnson becoming a free agent. Additionally, remember that 60 percent of the starting secondary for the Eagles is set to become free agents, including Marcus Epps and James Bradberry. If that’s not enough, both starting linebackers, both defensive tackles, at least one starting offensive lineman, and a starting running back are also expected to depart.

Fortunately, the team has suitable replacements in-house for these positions. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship’s unexpected performance during the season has made the safety situation less urgent. However, if Gardner-Johnson’s salary demands exceed the Eagles’ budget, they may need to work hard to find a replacement. This is where maybe John Johnson III can help. He has the skills to help out the Eagles secondary, and he would definitely love to join a legitimate championship contender.

1. Green Bay Packers

What’s intriguing about John Johnson III for the Green Bay Packers is his strong performance during his four seasons with the Rams from 2017 to 2020. Recall that both head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry worked with Johnson during his time in Los Angeles. This connection to the Packers coaching staff is important. Sure, Johnson III signed with the Browns after his rookie contract expired. However, he didn’t perform as well in their system. Remember also that Johnson III is only 28 years old. He could still be an effective player in Barry’s system.

The Packers also have a need for a safety. This is because Adrian Amos and Rudy Ford are free agents. Meanwhile, Darnell Savage is likely moving to the slot. Take note that Johnson III has played at least 900 snaps in four of the last five years. That demonstrates his durability. With the Rams, he was strong in coverage and considered an above-average run defender. Yes, he missed too many tackles with the Browns. Still, he still had four interceptions. His passer rating allowed while in coverage was also below 80.0.

If Johnson III can rebound and return to his previous level of play, he could be a great addition to the Packers. Playing in Barry’s system might be enticing for Johnson III and give him a chance to excel once again, while also filling a big roster need for the Packers.