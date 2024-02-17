Tourists and residents will soon get the chance to experience a small taste of John Wick's world in the new Las Vegas-based experience.

Across four films, John Wick has gone all over the world from New York City to Tokyo, Japan and everywhere else in between, though the events of the series kept him out of Las Vegas. It looks to be changing, in a sorts, as residents and travelers heading to Las Vegas will soon get the chance to delve deeper into the world of John Wick.

The John Wick Experience was announced on Thursday as the newest attraction coming to Las Vegas later in 2024 at the AREA15 campus just minutes off the Vegas strip, according to Deadline. Series director Chad Stahelski, along with members of the 87Eleven production team, are confirmed to be helping design the experience that will take up roughly 12,000 square feet at AREA15 when it opens.

AREA15 hosts a variety of non-branded experiences, already, for people to enjoy across its 200,000 square foot grounds including rides, art galleries, games, and multiple dining options.

Concept art for the experience reveals it will be built around the John Wick films' marquee hotel chain The Continental, which serves as neutral ground for assassins and others in the vast criminal underworld to conduct their dealings. Visitors will then be able to partake in “various high-stakes adventures” inspired by the films before stopping by the bar and experience shop.

“It’s always gratifying to see people embrace your story and characters, whether on the big screen or with a fully immersive experience like this one,” Stahelski told Deadline. “The teams at Lionsgate, AREA15 and Egan really dive into this world, and I’m excited that fans will experience it live in Vegas.”

Alongside the upcoming Las Vegas experience, the John Wick universe is set to expand on the movie screen with the upcoming spin-off Ballerina. The film will star Ana De Armas as the titular ballerina Rooney in between the events of John Wick 3 and 4, with Rooney on her own path of revenge against those who killed her family.

Ballerina is scheduled to release in theaters on June 7, 2024.