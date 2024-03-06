Lionsgate has plans to expand two of its biggest franchises, John Wick and Twilight, Deadline reported.
Both franchises will have new TV series spinoffs and offshoots, according to Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns.
During the Q&A portion at the Morgan Stanley media conference, Burns said, “We're going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lof of interest in that.”
On John Wick, he continued, “I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it'll be a television series.”
News about the Twilight series was leaked last April, and was said to be in early development at the studio. Sources claimed that the project was through to be an animated series from the jump.
Deadline confirmed that the new John Wick series will come after its prequel The Continental. The limited series consisted of three episodes, which were treated as one-and-a-half-hour movies each.
“We ended up making a very relatively short-term deal on that show with Peacock and Amazon,” Burns said about the series which debuted in October, part of Peacock's launch of original series in 2023.
The Twilight films were based on Stephenie Meyer's series of books with the last one 2012's Breaking Dawn. The movies grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide. The films also launched its stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner's careers.
The first movie, Twilight, was released in 2008. The next film, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, was released a year later.
John Wick currently has four movies, all starring Reeves, and have earned more than $1 billion at the global box office. The franchise's director, Chad Stahelski, said that there's a possibility that Reeves will return for a fifth movie.
He also added that he has plans to continue the films up to its ninth sequel. There are also plans to create an anime series from the John Wick universe. Another spinoff idea is that of the Bowery King's story.
However, the one spinoff that does have a release date is the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina, which is set to be released on June 6, 2025.