Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man, even by professional sports standards, and Luka Doncic couldn’t help but marvel at his presence. The two Jordan Brand athletes linked up at Yankee Stadium on Monday while Doncic was in New York for a sneaker tour, per LarryBrownSports. Judge, who is listed at 6-foot-7, gifted Doncic a custom Yankees jersey, a pair of cleats, and even a game-used bat. Standing side by side, the Los Angeles Lakers star, who is 6-foot-6 himself, looked nearly eye-to-eye with the New York Yankees slugger, but Judge’s frame left quite an impression.

After their meeting, Doncic joined the YES Network booth with Michael Kay and David Cone. When asked if Judge could play in the NBA or if he was “too jacked,” Doncic didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, he can play,” Doncic said with a grin. “Probably power forward.” He even joked about his own baseball skills when asked if he’d ever played. “A lot,” Doncic quipped. “On the Wii console. Yeah, on Wii, I was great. Here? Probably not.”

Luka’s Transformation and Fresh Start

Doncic’s appearance at Yankee Stadium came on the same day his striking “Men’s Health” magazine cover dropped, showcasing his leaner, more defined physique. His transformation has been in the works for over a year, beginning when he hired Anže Maček and Javier Barrio to lead his conditioning team. According to The Athletic, Doncic’s inner circle believed he needed to adopt stricter habits to maximize his potential, a shift from the competition-focused approach that once defined his preparation.

It hasn’t been an easy road. Setbacks throughout 2024 complicated his progress and influenced the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to trade him rather than hand him a massive contract extension. Now with the Lakers, Doncic appears committed to a new chapter, focused on conditioning and longevity.

Meeting Aaron Judge was a moment of levity during an offseason filled with change, but it also reinforced just how much Doncic is embracing his evolution — as an athlete, as a competitor, and maybe even as a future power forward scout.