In a star-studded ceremony this January 18, John Williams received a Sony Pictures Entertainment honor. The legendary composer now have himself a historic building on its Culver City lot the ‘John Williams Music Building.'

With a career of over six decades, John Williams' Sony building is far from what he deserves for his remarkable contributions to film, television, and the concert stage. Attending the dedication were Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, who paid tribute to Williams' unparalleled career.

The dedication ceremony saw heartfelt speeches from Spielberg and Abrams. Both acknowledged the composer's achievements. Besides the John Williams' Sony building, he has had 53 Academy Award nominations and remains the most nominated individual in Oscar history.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra expressed pride in dedicating the building to Williams. They recognize the impact of his musical genius on Hollywood and global audiences. Williams, in turn, shared his journey, recalling his first visit to the studio in 1940.

The newly renamed John Williams Music Building houses the iconic Cary Grant Theater, ADR and Foley stages, and the renowned Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage. This stage, one of the largest motion picture scoring venues globally, has witnessed the creation of scores for cinematic classics. Some of them were Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Gone with the Wind.

As part of Columbia Pictures' 100th-anniversary celebrations, the renaming ceremony adds composer John Williams to the prestigious list of names associated with the historic lot. Marking a fitting tribute to the greatest film composer of all time.