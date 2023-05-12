The past couple of years have been a bit of a dry spell for Johnny Depp thanks to the trial with Amber Heard, but luck has taken a turn for the actor with more projects lining up and now a lucrative $20 million deal with Dior.

Dior was one of the few to stand by Depp amidst his PR rollercoaster over the past few years — the actor has been the face of Dior Sauvage since 2015. Variety broke the news of the $20 million deal — which is the biggest for a men’s fragrance agreement. Their report added that the deal is a three-year deal worth upwards of $20 million.

This deal eclipses the likes of Robert Pattinson‘s $12 million deal as spokesperson of Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7 million deal to promote Chanel No. 5.

Johnny Depp may have lost out on a lot of roles in recent years — including Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise — but his luck has begun turning as news that his latest film, Jeanne du Barry, will open the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. Depp will play Louis XV in the biographical drama — a film that he stars and also produced via IN.2 film (the sister company to his L.A.-based Infinitum Nihil production company). Additionally, Depp’s first directorial effort in a quarter century, Modi, announced its all-star cast including his Donnie Brasco co-star and Hollywood icon, Al Pacino.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With this huge deal, you can expect to continue to see Depp in the desert, surrounded by wolves, playing the guitar to promote his Sauvage signature cologne for at least the next three years.

Jeannue du Barry will hold its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.