Alice Cooper, the rock legend known for his dark and theatrical stage presence, has revealed that he once jokingly suggested to his friend Johnny Depp that he and his ex-wife Amber Heard should do a remake of the classic film “The War of the Roses,” according to Deadline.

Cooper and Depp have been friends for many years and are both members of the band Hollywood Vampires, along with Aerosmith's Joe Perry. During an interview with the UK's Times newspaper, Cooper shared the lighthearted exchange he had with Depp about his tumultuous divorce from Heard.

“I have a great idea. You and Amber do a remake of The War of the Roses. Who wouldn’t go and see that?” Cooper recalled suggesting to Johnny Depp.

In response, Depp, known for his wit, simply asked, “What songs are we doing?” This humorous exchange highlights Depp's ability to maintain a sense of humor despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding his divorce and legal battles with Heard.

Cooper also noted that Depp has always tried to avoid the spotlight that comes with his personal life, expressing that Depp would have been content playing guitar on the side of the stage in a band rather than dealing with the level of attention he receives as a renowned actor.

While Depp and Heard's divorce was highly publicized and contentious, it's clear that Depp is not letting the past overshadow his passion for music and acting. As Cooper quipped, they may be the “world’s most expensive bar band,” but Depp continues to pursue both his music and film careers with enthusiasm.