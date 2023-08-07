Johnny Depp and former wife Amber Heard engaged in a dramatic court case, which saw the former win a defamation case. Depp is a popular actor who has starred in several major movies such as The Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Murder on the Orient Express, City of Lies, and many more. He is also a three-time Oscar Award nominee. Given Depp's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Johnny Depp's $55.5 million villa in Le Plan De La Tour, France.

Back in 2001, before Depp made Jack Sparrow come to life in Pirates of the Caribbean, he starred in a pair of movies including Blow and From Hell. Around the same time, Depp bought a property in France. It's unknown how much Depp paid to secure the property. Nevertheless, the Pirates of the Caribbean star did shell out $10 million to maintain the features of the estate.

Fast forward to 2015, Depp started to have thoughts of unloading the property. First listing it for as much as $63 million, the property has gone through several price changes that also went as low as $27 million. Although Depp hasn't been successful in landing any buyers, he doesn't seem to be giving up after putting it back on the market with an asking price of $55.5 million.

Here are some photos of Johnny Depp's $55.5 million villa in Le Plan De La Tour, France.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Originally completed in the 19th century, the villa sits on 37 acres of land, according to the Gentleman's Journal. On top of the plot of land, there sits several structures including the main house, six guest houses, a private restaurant, and an art studio. Overall, the property encompasses 12,900 square feet of living space. It includes 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Some of the property's main features include stone-and-wood beamed structures, a study with a fireplace, a wine cave, a traditionally designed main bed suite with a piano, a fitness gym, and many more.

While there isn't much indoors, the property's main attractions can be found outdoors. The backyard features an al fresco dining area, a pair of swimming pools, and several green spaces filled with various trees such as oaks, olives, and vineyards. The new homeowner should also have easy access to the art studio and the private resto called Chez Marceline.

Depp is a seasoned actor with several starring performances to his name. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Depp has a net worth of around $150 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Pirates of the Caribbean star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Johnny Depp's $55.5 million villa in Le Plan De La Tour, France.