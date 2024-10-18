ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Super Fights: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira continues on the main card with a matchup in the middleweight division between the champion Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards. Eblen remains unbeaten in 15 professional fights and is the reigning and defending Bellator Middleweight Champion meanwhile, Edwards is fresh off his unanimous decision victory in his last fight as he comes into his second title appearance. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Eblen-Edwards prediction and pick.

Johnny Eblen (15-0) had his closest fight to date in his last bout against PFL Middleweight Champion Impa Kasanganay who he beat via a close split decision. He has now won all 15 of his fights and will be looking to defend his title for a third time and for a second time against Fabian Edwards when they step inside the PFL SmartCage this weekend.

Fabian Edwards (13-3) came up short in his first title bid where he was finished by strikes by Johnny Eblen in round three. However, Edwards got back on track with a dominant decision victory against Aaron Jeffery. Now, Edwards will be looking to make the most of his second opportunity when he takes on Johnny Eblen for Bellator Middleweight Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the PFL Super Fights Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Johnny Eblen-Fabian Edwards Odds

Johnny Eblen: -395

Fabian Edwards: +310

Over 4.5 Rounds: -125

Under 4.5 Rounds: -105

Why Johnny Eblen Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Impa Kasanganay – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (3 KO/TKO /4 SUB)

Johnny Eblen is primed to defend his Bellator Middleweight Championship against Fabian Edwards at this weekend’s PFL Super Fights event, showcasing his undefeated record and dominant skillset. The American Top Team product boasts a perfect 15-0 record, including a third-round TKO victory over Edwards in their first encounter just over a year ago. Eblen’s wrestling prowess, combined with his improved striking, makes him a formidable opponent in all aspects of the fight. His ability to control the pace and dictate where the fight takes place will likely prove crucial in neutralizing Edwards’ offensive threats.

While Edwards has shown improvement since their last meeting, Eblen’s championship experience and recent success against top-tier competition give him a significant edge. The champion has spent 848 days as the undisputed Bellator middleweight titleholder, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure. Eblen’s versatility, with 40% of his wins coming by knockout or TKO and 53% by decision, showcases his ability to adapt his strategy as needed. With the momentum of his recent split decision victory over Impa Kasanganay and the confidence gained from his previous win against Edwards, Eblen is well-positioned to retain his title and further cement his status as one of the top middleweights in the world.

Why Fabian Edwards Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Aaron Jeffery – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO /3 SUB)

Fabian Edwards is primed to upset Johnny Eblen and claim the Bellator Middleweight Championship at this weekend’s PFL Super Fights event, showcasing his improved skillset and hunger for redemption. Since their first encounter 13 months ago, Edwards has made significant strides in his game, as evidenced by his dominant performance against Aaron Jeffery in March. The “Assassin” has meticulously studied the previous fight, watching the finishing sequence “thousands” of times, and has focused on correcting the small details that led to his defeat. Edwards’ confidence is palpable, believing he was winning the first fight before a momentary lapse cost him the victory.

While Eblen remains undefeated, Edwards’ experience and motivation to join his brother Leon as a world champion could prove decisive. The challenger’s 5.5-inch reach advantage will be crucial in keeping Eblen at bay and nullifying his wrestling. Edwards’ improved takedown defense and Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills make him a more formidable opponent on the ground, potentially neutralizing Eblen’s top game. With his back against the wall and the chance to make history alongside his brother, Edwards is poised to shock the world. His ability to learn from the first fight, combined with his well-rounded skillset and burning desire for victory, make him a serious threat to dethrone the champion in what promises to be a thrilling rematch.

Final Johnny Eblen-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated rematch, Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards are set to deliver an intense battle for the Bellator Middleweight Championship. Eblen’s undefeated record and wrestling prowess give him a slight edge, but Edwards’ improvements since their last encounter cannot be overlooked. Expect a more competitive fight this time, with Edwards likely to focus on keeping the fight standing to utilize his reach advantage. However, Eblen’s ability to control the pace and mix striking with takedowns may prove decisive. The champion’s experience in five-round fights could also be a factor in the later rounds. Johnny Eblen retains his title via unanimous decision in a closely contested and tactical fight.

Final Johnny Eblen-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick: Johnny Eblen (-395), Over 4.5 Rounds (-125)