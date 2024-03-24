Get ready to dance, as Joker: Folie à Deux will include at least 15 cover songs to some well-known tunes.
On that note, we learned this from Variety, who heard news of this from insiders on the Todd Phillips film. It's well-known that the new DCU film will be a musical, but it wasn't exactly clear what it consisted of.
That said, there's no clear indication of how many original songs will be in the new movie.
The insiders said the new Joker and Harley Quinn epic will be “mostly a jukebox musical.” It will have well-known hits, including That's Entertainment from The Band Wagon, a 1953 musical.
Don't worry, though — the film will still have the vibes from the first Joker film due to Hildur Guðnadóttir that will “infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues” into aspects of it.
What to expect in Joker: Folie à Deux
Although the plot of the new film has not been revealed yet, we know quite a bit about other aspects.
If you didn't know, it will star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey will also be involved.
Though specific details on the film have not been released, it has been described as a drama with musical elements set around Arkham Asylum.
This sequel to the first is hoping to be a significant hit like the first. Joker grossed over $1 billion worldwide and earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Phoenix's performance.
Joker 2 teaser from Todd Phillips
The director posted a fun (romantic?) teaser for the new movie on Instagram on Valentine's Day. In it, he wrote, “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24.”
It features Phenix and Gaga dancing, getting close, and being side by side, all decked out in their iconic attire.
View this post on Instagram
This had fans going wild. The comment section includes many “CAN'T WAIT!” comments and more enthusiastic statements from anxious moviegoers.
Lady Gaga's new Harley Quinn role got Margot Robbie's approval
This will be Lady Gaga's first time portraying Quinn. Before her, Margot Robbie had the honor of playing the insane criminal in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prety. That said, it sounds like the Barbie actress is okay with the singer taking on the part and adding her spin.
She told Variety, “I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her. Harley's so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else's hands, and it's like, ‘What are they going to do with her?' The options are endless.”
Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024, and catchy songs will surely ensue.