Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman’s life in Nashville, Tennessee, as she contemplated to jump off a bridge, while filming a music video.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, a 63-year-old woman was on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Video footage shows the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer approach the woman and talk to her. They eventually embrace before he helps her get back on the bridge.

This is an amazing moment from Jon Bon Jovi — he is a real life superhero after saving this woman’s life. The video has gone viral and rightfully so.

Who is Jon Bon Jovi?

Jon Bon Jovi is the lead singer and founder of the band Bon Jovi. Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, he has become one of the biggest names in the world.

Aside from his music career, he has embarked on other ventures. He has acted in several projects after making his acting debut in 1990’s Young Guns II. His other movie credits include Moonlight and Valentino, Little City, Homegrown, Pay It Forward, National Lampoon’s Pucked, and New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, he has appeared in several TV series. He played Victor Morrison for 10 episodes of Ally McBeal. He also played Seth in an episode of Sex and the City. Bon Jovi has also appeared as himself in Las Vegas, The West Wing, and 30 Rock.

As a solo act, he has released two studio albums, Blaze of Glory and Destination Anywhere. He also released a compilation album, The Power Station Years: The Unreleased Recordings.

Is Bon Jovi still making music?

Bon Jovi has been together since 1983. Their biggest hits came in the eighties when they released songs like “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

To date, they have released 16 studio albums. Their most recent, Forever, was released on June 7, 2024. It features two singles, “Legendary” and “Living Proof.”

As noted, the band was filming a music video in Nashville, Tennessee, when Bon Jovi saved the woman on the bridge. It was not stated what music video they were filming. Perhaps it is for the third single from the album.

Unfortunately, the band has not been touring as much recently. While they have embarked on over 15 headlining tours in their career, Bon Jovi’s vocal issues may prevent them from touring going forward.

Before the pandemic, they embarked on the This House Is Not for Sale Tour from 2017-19. After the pandemic ended, they went on a tour in 2022. However, it was marred with issues when the lead singer’s voice began to give out.

Shortly after the release of Forever, Bon Jovi took the stage in Nashville to perform a short set. It was one of the band’s first public performances since his recent vocal surgery.

During the set, he struggled when singing “You Give Love a Bad Name.” With the band celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first album this year, it is unclear if they will tour to celebrate it.

At least the band is still making music and seemingly enjoying it. Not many bands make it 40 years together. Bon Jovi has earned legend status.