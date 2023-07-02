There have been some great fights in the UFC in 2023 and some great ones still to come. After all, just some of the fights coming up include Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje II, Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira and Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley to name a few.

However, there is still an opportunity to see even better fights as well as some names we've not seen compete this year yet. From the long-awaited Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight to the return of Conor McGregor to the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, here are five UFC fights we want to see before the end of 2023.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

This is arguably the biggest fight we could see in 2023. Jon Jones returned to action for the first time in three years earlier this year when he defeated Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title. His attention quickly turned to Stipe Miocic afterwards as he targeted a title defense against the man many believe to be the greatest heavyweight of all time.

As things stand, nothing is official. However, they are not only expected to fight each other before the end of the year, but also headline the November pay-per-view event in New York's Madison Square Garden. Both fighters clearly want the fight as well, so there should be no major stumbling blocks. However, this is MMA and anything can happen.

We've already lost Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou — it would be a shame if we didn't see Jones vs. Miocic as well.

Conor McGregor vs. anyone

Initially, we were all expecting Conor McGregor to return and face Michael Chandler once The Ultimate Fighter 31 season concluded. Although it appeared the fight would take place in December, there is plenty of uncertainty, especially with the Irishman still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool.

It's now July and with McGregor requiring at least six months of testing, it seems a fight in 2023 is unlikely…unless he gets an exemption from USADA. But even then, there are doubts as to whether McGregor fights and if he does, whether he still maintains an interest in fighting Chandler. There are plenty of alternatives McGregor can fight, and after more than two years out, fans will be chomping at the bits to see the biggest superstar in MMA history compete again — regardless of the opponent.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to headline the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view event taking place Sept. 9 in Sydney, Australia. His opponent is expected to be the winner of the Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis matchup taking place at UFC 290 on July 9. While the smart money is on Whittaker coming out on top, it's a fight we've already seen twice. The rematch was certainly competitive and Whittaker is definitely much more skilled than Du Plessis — however, the odds are Adesanya edging the contest once again and going 3-0.

Instead, Du Plessis not only offers a fresh matchup for “The Last Stylebender” but also a much more entertaining build-up given the beef they both have. Not to mention the fact that Du Plessis fights recklessly which usually brings out the best out of Adesanya. It's the fight that should have been made from the start — hopefully, the stars align and Adesanya gets the dance partner he wants.

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira II

With how UFC 284 went, most observers would have probably wanted to see an Islam Makhachev rematch, but with Alexander Volkanovski given how close it was. However, following UFC 289, it's fair to say the tide has shifted a bit. Charles Oliveira upset the odds when he not only defeated Beneil Dariush, but put him away by knockout in the very first round.

Of course, his defeat to Makhachev wasn't really competitive and to his credit, he admitted as much. However, he also claimed it wasn't the real Oliveira fighting that night and that's a fair assessment especially with how impressive he looked against Dariush. Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, gave Makhachev a tough fight, but the reality is he ultimately did lose with the size disadvantage playing a major role.

Oliveira is a natural lightweight and if he's on his game — like he was against Dariush — he provides a much tougher and intriguing test for Makhachev in a potential rematch.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. anyone

Just like Conor McGregor, just about everyone in the combat sports world is dying to see Khamzat Chimaev compete again. It's ironic that after making his name by fighting three times in the space of two months, Chimaev has only fought three times since the start of 2021 with his last contest coming in September last year.

Chimaev, himself, has vented frustration at his lack of inactivity, but it looks like he'll finally be in action at UFC 294 which takes place October in Abu Dhabi. At this point, we'll take him fighting just about anybody as well.