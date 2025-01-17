Jon Rahm was in the Persian Gulf this week, playing in the DP World Tour's Hero Desert Dubai Classic. It is one of the more iconic tournaments on the European Tour each year. Rahm posted a respectable opening round, but fell flat Friday, carding a 5-over 77. That was enough to send him home packing for the weekend.

Before leaving, though, Rahm met with the media and talked about his game and the status of LIV Golf.

The Saudi-funded golf league appears to be moving in the right direction. LIV Golf announced a deal with FOX Sports to air the 2025 season earlier this week. Additionally, LIV officially replaced Greg Norman as CEO with Scott O'Neill.

O'Neill may not have a strong foothold in the golf world. But he has worked in the sports business for a very long time with an established track record. That was very appealing to Rahm when looking for new leadership.

“You know, even though Greg has treated me great, I think having somebody like Scott who is a little bit outside the world of golf but very much in the world of sport I think makes him kind of a perfect match for that,” Rahm said after his round.

“I think, unfortunately, there's been a little bit, possibly a little too much bad blood between Greg [Norman] and maybe the governing bodies, and to have somebody outside of that might help the situation. Plus, his overall view of what a league or an organization could work and should work with his experience in the NBA, right? With that, and based on what I talked to him about the vision he has and his enthusiasm, I think he's going to be a very positive impact for LIV, and FOX, obviously, as well.”

Rahm is mostly referencing the longtime animosity between Norman and the PGA Tour. That goes back decades and only added fuel to the fire upon LIV Golf's emergence.

Jon Rahm sent packing at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rahm did not spend too much time with the media on Friday. That is because he probably had to go pack his bags, unexpectedly. I joke of course. Nevertheless, he struggled mightily during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It was surprising to see considering the last time we saw the Spaniard, he was winning LIV Golf Chicago and the season-long championship.

But the Emirates Golf Club got the best of him this time.

“I wouldn't say that there was anything that went well. No part of the game today was even average to what I would like to feel. Missed too many fairways. I had two penalty strokes on the same hole,” Rahm said.

“Not the way you want to start the year, but if there's any positive side of it, it is the beginning of the year.”

Jon Rahm has taken a lot of pride in his ability to compete on the DP World Tour. He is, of course, banned from playing in PGA Tour events as a member of LIV Golf. But other tours have not been nearly as restrictive.

He might have played poorly this week, but that will not deter him from coming back.

“I absolutely love the golf course… There is nothing I could see bad about this tournament this week. If the schedule allows, I would like to be here next year and hopefully get some redemption.”