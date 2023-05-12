The Jonas Brothers dropped their long awaited track list, The Album today, May 12. The announcement of the release of their new album earlier this year has had fans, now young and older, on the edge of their seats. This upcoming album is an accumulation of all the brothers years in music, and it is “the quintessential Jonas Brother album,” per Vanity Fair. It explains the name.
During interviews, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, now almost twenty years older than when their band first formed in 2005, shared that they’ve pulled from childhood experiences to make the album. According to The Independent, they’ve pulled from music influences like Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind & Fire, The Doobie Brothers, and The Bee Gees. They wanted this to be an album to reflect and be enjoyed by their wide ranging audience.
The Jonas Brothers new album is mostly PG rated, but the songs on there that are more suggestive, walk a more “nuanced” line. Nick opened up about how singing sexual songs alongside his brothers can be a bit uncomfortable. “We’re always conscious that we’re three brothers singing on stage together. So when we speak about sex specifically, it’s gotta be kind of a nuanced thing, otherwise it can be a little strange,” Nick told Bustle.
It’s safe to say kids and adults will enjoy this soundtrack.
