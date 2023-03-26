Jonathan Majors‘ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has released a statement claiming that the woman who accused the actor of assaulting her has withdrawn her allegations and submitted statements to prove it. Chaudhry said that Majors is “completely innocent” and that they are presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently, USA Today reports.

The incident in question reportedly happened on Friday night, when the New York Police Department received a 911 call from a 30-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted. Jonathan Majors was taken into custody, and the woman was taken to the hospital. According to the complaint, the woman claimed she was struck with an open hand, causing a laceration behind her ear, and suffered bruising and pain when “the defendant put his hand on her neck.”

However, Chaudhry claims that the incident was the result of an “emotional crisis” that required hospitalization. She also said that there is video footage from the vehicle where the episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.

It’s unclear why Majors was arrested if there is evidence to support his innocence. Chaudhry explained that it is standard procedure in police departments to make an arrest after an allegation is levied and if there’s probable cause to back up the claims. The NYPD confirmed that there were visible injuries, which could have contributed to Majors’ arrest.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed that Majors had been arraigned on multiple charges, including assault and aggravated harassment, but Chaudhry is confident that the evidence will clear his name.