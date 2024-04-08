MCU star Jonathan Majors will not be seeing a jail cell after his sentence for domestic assault.
Variety reported that instead of going behind bars, he was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling after being convicted of assaulting and harassing Grace Jabbari, his ex.
Meagan Good, the actor's current girlfriend, arrived at court with him. They came before Jabbari, who issued an impact statement. She claims he “is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility.”
“He will do this again,” she added. “He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he's above the law. I had a career and life and body, all of which he's damaged.”
Additionally, she called Majors's lawyers, Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman, out of using tactics of placing the blame on her. Jabbari called their tactics “abhorrent” and “horrific.”
“I will not rest until he's not a danger,” she continued. “He refuses to acknowledge guilt and take responsibility. He remains a danger to all those around him. I've seen his anger, and he doesn't have control over it.”
Details of the punishment include 52-week in-person domestic violence programming based in Los Angeles. That said, virtual sessions may be an option in the future. Plus, he has to continue therapy for mental health and continue reporting on his progress.
Judge Michael Gaffey also placed an order of protection between Jabbari and Majors. If there are any violations or crimes, it can lead to serving jail time.
All this was handed down to Majors in Manhattan. He was found guilty almost four months ago of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and sexual assault. The trial lasted two weeks.
With this sentencing, the judge mentioned that there was no jail time due to the actor having no criminal history or prior arrests. If he would've had those on his record, he could've faced a year behind bars.
Witnesses at the sentencing say Majors reacted little to the decision and declined to comment afterward.
Jonathan Majors's 2023 arrest
All of this happened in March of 2023 when the actor who played Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was arrested. The claim was he assaulted Jabbari in the backseat of a private vehicle, which he denied doing.
The allegations led to the star's complete departure from movies. He was axed from Disney's Marel Cinematic Universe, and his management company, Entertainment 360, and the Lede Company, his publicity firm, dropped him.
BBC reported that he said he was “shocked” at the guilty verdict in an interview with ABC News.
Jonathan Majors claims to be optimistic that he'll be working in the film industry again soon. “I pray that I do,” he said about returning to Hollywood.