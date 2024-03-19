Jonathan Majors will get even more familiar with a courtroom as his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, is suing him for defamation, assault, and battery.
This new Tuesday lawsuit deals with allegations from 2021 and more, THR reports.
It focuses on the physical abuse that came to its peak in August of 2022 when the couple relocated to London.
Jonathan Majors's legal woes
This new suit also has comments from his criminal trial that he was convicted in December of reckless assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, which constitutes a violation.
He's scheduled to be sentenced on April 8, and his sentence could be up to one year in prison.
Now, he has this new lawsuit against him.
Newest lawsuit
Part of the complaint says, “In September 2022, Majors again became upset and began verbally assaulting Grace while chasing her around the home. When he was finally able to corner her on the bed, Majors raised his fist over her as she cowered, protecting her face with her hands. On this occasion, Majors did not physically strike Grace; he obtained control over himself and left the property as Grace locked herself in the bedroom for safety.”
Also, in September 2022, the lawsuit claims that Majors “pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside.” Also, the MCU star “picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car” and “brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her and that he was going to kill her. Majors then started hitting Grace's head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”
As for defamation, Jabbari claims that Majors did this on Good Moring America after his sentencing. This new suit says, “Majors's intention was not only to cause many people to believe Jabbari was a liar but also to cause those people to lash out, harass, intimidate and bully Jabbari. Majors also intended his defamatory statements to adversely affect Jabbari's career.”
The Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star claims he's “completely innocent.” He also said of his ex, “This woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital.” He also claims he “never laid [his] hands on a woman.”
Where Jonathan Majors has been dropped from
Whatever he says, the star is now out of work. He's been dropped by Marvel and the Walt Disney Company. Plus, he was supposed to be in the film 48 Hour in Vegas as Dennis Rodman, but Lionsgate cut ties with him completely, Vulture reports. Also, his management doesn't want anything to do with him. Entertainment 360 and his PR team at Lede Company dropped the actor like he was hot.
Luckily, without a lot of work, Jonathan Majors can devote time to his trials and dealing with his sentencing. We'll see how this newest lawsuit goes for the troubled actor.