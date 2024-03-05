Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors has publicly declared his love for actress Meagan Good, showcasing their affection during a recent appearance at the 7th annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.
On the red carpet, when asked about their relationship, Majors responded with a beaming smile, stating, “In love. We're doing good, thanks for asking.” Good echoed his sentiment, adding, “We're doing great. God's good.”
The couple attended the AAFCA event to show support for filmmaker Deon Taylor, who was being honored. Good stunned in a long yellow off-the-shoulder dress with cut-outs, flaunting her enviable abs, while Majors sported a blue sweater, black pants, and a long gray jacket, completing his look with his signature hat.
This marked one of the couple's first major outings together since they went public with their relationship last year. It was also Majors’ first red carpet appearance since being found guilty of assault in December. The “Creed III” actor was convicted of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
Despite the legal issues, Jonathan Majors and Good seemed genuinely happy together, emphasizing the importance of supporting Deon Taylor, whom they consider a mentor. Taylor was one of the honorees at the awards gala.
Their affectionate display on the red carpet and their joint support for Taylor reflect a strong bond between the couple. Majors, known for his roles in Marvel's “Loki” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” continues to make headlines not only for his acting career but also for his public romance with Good, further solidifying their status as a power couple in Hollywood.