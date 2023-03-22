UConn Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins is a little light but has ideal length for a shooting guard 6-foot-5, and 185 pounds. 21-years-old in April, the sophomore has had another strong season for the Huskies, being named to the All-Big East first team after being named to the Big East All-Freshman team just a season ago.

Hawkins averages 15.7 points per game for UConn this season, while shooting 40.5 percent from the field but 38.3 percent from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game and 88.4 percent from the free-throw line on 3.5 attempts per game. Both his 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage rank second in the Big East conference.

2023 NBA Draft profile for UConn star Jordan Hawkins

Offensive Strengths & Weaknesses

The skinny on Jordan Hawkins is that while he is an excellent shooter, he doesn’t provide too much to a team offensively outside of that. He has excellent range from deep but is very reliant on his right hand, which diminishes his impact as an on-ball scorer. Nonetheless, Hawkins still has prototypical length for a shooting guard prospect and a nice first step, so his physical tools can allow him to make some plays off-the-dribble.

Watch Connecticut wing Jordan Hawkins. Look at him fly off of these screens. More importantly, look at how he reads the way his defender is trying to go over the top of the screen vs. locking and trailing. He reads it, adjusts, sprints the other way, gets the wide open 3. pic.twitter.com/DPznccrpRH — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 17, 2023

Furthermore, Hawkins is excellent with his off-ball movement. Because 3-point shooting is such a translatable skill, his ability to create space for himself through the use of screens also projects favorably at the next level. In fact, Hawkins has a very Steph Curry-like approach to getting open, which should attract any number of teams. His lightning-quick release, deep shooting range, confidence, and ability to make tough shots will only add to that.

Another offensive skill that Hawkins possess is his playmaking, as he makes quick decisions as a facilitator and throws accurate fastballs to his teammates. Although he’s more of a tertiary playmaker than primary ball-handler, it’s still a valuable strength.

Defensive Outlook

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hawkins is a smart and feisty defender that knows how to use his length to his advantage. Whether that results in Hawkins poking the ball away from an offensive player of flying in for a rear-view block in recovery, he has a pronounced ability to make impact plays on that end.

In the NBA, where defense is often what allows rookie players to find early success, Hawkins will need to continue using his length and intensity on the defensive end.

Rookie Year Predictions & Projected Pro Role

With Hawkins projected to have a variation of a 3-and-D role with whatever team he lands with, his rookie season should see him shooting at a respectable rate from beyond the arc and being tasked with guarding both backcourt positions. Because of his passing ability, Hawkins could slowly grow into a combo guard role as well, even one that sees him becoming the secondary playmaker for his team.

Hawkins may not be a starter in the NBA, especially from Day 1. Although multiple 3-point specialists have found favor in the NBA, Hawkins will either need to hit the ground running as 3-point marksmen or be the type of pesky defender that NBA coaches hate to take off of the court.

Nonetheless, if he can provide a valuable contribution, he should be playing regular minutes in a rotation early on. Especially if he proves himself capable of running an NBA offense, at least in spurts, as Hawkins is still a dangerous pull-up shooter.

Current Draft Outlook

Hawkins is currently projected to be drafted in the mid-to-late first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.