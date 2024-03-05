In a display that left fans scratching their heads and social media buzzing, Jordan Henderson's fervent celebration of winning a throw-in has become the latest talking point in the football world. Leading the charge for Ajax against Eredivisie rivals FC Utrecht, Henderson's zealous pursuit of a loose ball deep in the Utrecht half showcased his unwavering commitment on the pitch.
The scene unfolded at the Johan Cruyff Arena as Ajax secured a 2-0 victory over Utrecht, with Henderson donning the captain's armband. In a video shared by the official Ajax X account, the 33-year-old midfielder's relentless press forced Utrecht goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst into a mishit clearance, conceding a throw-in.
What ensued next was unexpected yet undeniably passionate. Henderson, known for his leadership qualities and tireless work ethic, erupted into a jubilant celebration, pumping his fists and letting out a roar of triumph. His animated reaction excused spectators, with many taking to social media to express amusement and disbelief.
“So this is what we're celebrating now?” remarked one fan, encapsulating the general sentiment across digital platforms. Another quipped, “Possibly the most ‘Jordan Henderson' thing I have ever seen.”
Mentality, @JHenderson 💯#ajautr pic.twitter.com/aaW3NnE8hS
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 4, 2024
Yet amidst the jest, some supporters couldn't help but humorously speculate on the implications of Henderson's impassioned display. Suggestions that his spirited effort might earn him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Euros circulated online, with one fan jokingly commenting, “Southgate will be impressed with that run.”
As Henderson continues to acclimate to life in Amsterdam following his move to Ajax in January, his recent performances have not gone unnoticed. Having captained Ajax in his last two league outings, Henderson is gradually becoming a fixture in manager John van ‘t Schip's plans.
While his celebration for a throw-in may have raised eyebrows, it underscores Henderson's unwavering dedication to his team's cause. As the footballing world awaits the Euros and Ajax's continued campaign, one thing remains certain: with Jordan Henderson in their ranks, passion and commitment are never in short supply.