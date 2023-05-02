Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source,” Schefter wrote.

A former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jordan Love ended the 2022 season with 195 passing yards, one touchdown and 14 completions on 21 passing attempts during four games played, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned as many as 113 passing yards and one touchdown during a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in November.

The 24-year-old quarterback will likely start for a Green Bay offense that earned 337.9 yards and 21.8 points per game, good enough for 17th and 14th in the NFL last season, according to NFL.com. Their 213.6 passing yards per game put them 0.3 yards ahead of the Arizona Cardinals and 3.6 behind the New Orleans Saints.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Green Bay still had to figure out what to do in terms of Love’s contract on Saturday.

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time we’re moving forward with him,” Gutekunst said regarding Green Bay potentially picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in Jordan Love in late March.

“I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room. So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him.”