Jorge Masvidal retired this past weekend and just about everyone in the MMA world was waiting to see how Colby Covington would react.

Masvidal called it a career after his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 made it four defeats in a row for the Miami native. Although he didn’t get knocked out, Masvidal looked past his prime physically and admitted as such in his final post-fight interview.

So what did Masvidal’s bitter rival and former best friend Covington make of his retirement? “Chaos” decided to provide his “honest take” and reveal his belief that he was the one who retired Masvidal last year.

“If I wanna give my honest take, he was retired after I beat him,” Covington told Submission Radio. “He’s a broken man. There’s a reason that he came out and did what he did to me in the streets like a little clown. There’s no pride in that guy. He just didn’t want to have to live the rest of his life knowing that he retired off of getting his ass beat by me. So, of course he’s gonna come and lose to somebody else in the division, because he didn’t want that being over his head that I retired him.

“But guys, I’ll be honest, I retired Jorge Street Judas last year in 2022 in T-Mobile arena. I could care less about the Journeyman Street Judas Masvidal. The guy’s a felon, he’s a criminal, he’s a coward. He’s not a real man. If he was a real man, he wouldn’t have done what he did to me. So, I got nothing else to say on him.”

As far as Covington is concerned, his focus is only on current welterweight champion Leon Edwards who he is expected to face later this year.

“The only person that I care about is Mumble Mouth Leon Edwards Scissor Hands,” Covington added. “So, he’s representing London, and I gotta go over there. The last time the English tried to take our freedoms here in America, that’s when 1776 happened.

“So, we’re gonna have another 1776 this summer. It’s gonna be the biggest, baddest event of the year. And the King of Miami’s coming to unify the belts and become undisputed champion of the world. Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.”