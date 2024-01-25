Discover Jose Mourinho's post-AS Roma journey as he strolls through Rome's historic streets, fueling rumors about his next move.

Former AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been spotted leisurely strolling through the historic streets of Rome, just eight days after his surprising dismissal from the Serie A club. The Portuguese tactician, known as the “Special One,” bid an emotional farewell to Roma last week, following a stint that left the team in ninth place in the Serie A table.

Despite having a family base in Belgravia, Chelsea, Mourinho has chosen to linger in Italy. This morning, the 60-year-old, dressed in blue jeans, a white fleece, a navy scarf, and a cap, was seen exploring the city accompanied by a small entourage. The iconic Castel Sant'Angelo provided a picturesque backdrop to Mourinho's stroll, a testament to Rome's rich history dating back nearly 2,000 years.

While speculation surrounds Mourinho's next move, reports indicate that he turned down an offer from the Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab. Despite his previously expressed interest in working in Saudi Arabia, Mourinho seems determined to remain in Europe. Al-Shabab, currently 11th in the Saudi Pro League, ironically faces AS Roma in a friendly match today, showcasing the unpredictable nature of football's twists of fate.

Mourinho's rejection of immediate job offers after AS Roma's sack aligns with his preference for the right opportunity. Rumors circulate that he has received interest from several European clubs, but the seasoned manager quickly returns to the sidelines. Frank Leboeuf, a former Chelsea hero, suggests Mourinho might be eyeing a venture into international football, particularly the Portuguese national team job. Leboeuf speculates that Mourinho could be patient, observing the situation during the Euros and stepping into the role if the opportunity arises.

As the football world awaits Mourinho's next move after AS Roma, the enigmatic manager seems content to savor some downtime in the Eternal City before embarking on his next coaching challenge, keeping fans and pundits alike guessing about his future in the beautiful game.