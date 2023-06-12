Joseline Hernandez has been arrested following her fight with Big Lex backstage at the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Last night's boxing event was headlined by the Mayweather-Gotti fight, but the real headlines came from the Hernandez-Big Lex brawl. Sure, the Mayweather and Gotti fight ended with its own controversy (it was called in the sixth round for apparent continuous holding violations by Gotti). This resulted in a bit of a brawl, but that was nothing in comparison to what went down backstage.

Video footage of the fight can be found online, and Hernandez was winning the fight so badly that Big Lex ended up topless by the end of it. They had to be pulled apart but Hernandez was relentless in her attacks on Big Lex.

The ramifications of the Hernandez and Big Lex fight are starting to settle in as the former has been arrested for her part in all of it. TMZ broke the news that Hernandez was arrested early Monday morning on at least four charges including trespassing and battery.

Joseline Hernandez is a very popular reality TV star. She first gained notoriety in the VH1 series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She would go on to appear in six seasons of the show with her then-boyfriend Stevie J — the duo even got a spinoff series, Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood. Since 2020, Hernandez has been headlining the show Joseline's Cabaret. She created the series and also serves as an executive producer on the project. It has aired on the Zeus Network since January 19, 2020.