Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times.

Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.

Heading into a week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Allen and the Bills offense could be in for another big day.

Three Bold Predictions for Josh Allen in Week 2

Allen and Diggs connect for two touchdowns

In week 1, Allen and Steffon Diggs seemingly picked up right where they left off last season. Arguably the top quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL, the pair connected on eight receptions for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Diggs was able to exploit the Rams with ease in week 1. Superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey was unable to stop him.

And now Allen and Diggs will be going up against a Titans defense that doesn’t have a player of Ramsey’s caliber. This could lead to another big outing.

The emergence of Gabriel Davis could also allow for more opportunities for Diggs. The Titans’ defense will look to come out strong, but it is hard to imagine that they have anyone in their secondary who can keep either of these receivers from having a big day.

Allen getting to Diggs on two separate occasions is a real possibility. The two look to each other early and often. And there is always an opportunity for a big play.

100 yards rushing from Allen

Allen accounted for 56 rushing yards last week. He did this against a Rams defensive front that consists of arguably the greatest defender of all time in Aaron Donald. The rest of the unit is also elite, full of pro bowl caliber players. If Allen could exploit this group, he could have an even bigger day against the Titans.

The Titans’ defense struggled heavily against the New York Giants at times in week 1. They allowed 196 yards from scrimmage from Saquon Barkley. And their run defense seemed to look far worse than it did last season as Barkley rushed for 164 yards.

With Allen, there is always a threat that he makes a play with either his legs or his arm. The Titans’ defense seemed like they couldn’t stop anything on the ground last week.

Now going up against a player of Allen’s caliber, they could be in for another hard day.

With Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and Diggs as the primary pass catchers, the secondary will have their hands full. This will take attention away from Allen in the backfield.

Throughout his career, Allen has accounted for 2,381 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. At times, he looks to be the best rushing quarterback in the NFL, only being compared to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On any given day, Allen could be due for a big day on the ground. This matchup against the Titans could allow him to put up career numbers in this area. A 100-yard day rushing may be the bare minimum for the Bills QB1.

Allen accounts for five touchdowns

In last season’s contest against the Titans, Allen put on one of his biggest performances through the air. He finished the day with 353 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. But on the ground, he was kept in check. He rushed for just 26 yards on nine carries, marking his third-worst yards per carry of the season.

Last season, Allen recorded five touchdowns just once. It came in a week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns while having no turnovers. He also added in another score on the ground.

A similar outing to his week 3 performance last season could be what Allen can do this weekend.

The absence of Harold Landry along the Titans’ defensive front is going to be a lingering issue. Allen and the Bills will find a way to exploit this.

Allen’s overall skill set, with the playmakers that he has, and the issues that the Titans showed in week 1, all point to a massive day for the QB1.

Accounting for five touchdowns is no simple task. But it has already been done once this season when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did it against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen could be the second quarterback to make it happen.