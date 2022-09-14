Josh Allen rookie cards take first huge jump of NFL season

The NFL is in full swing now as the new season has just begun. This festive mood, of course, isn’t just limited to football fans as card collectors are going on overdrive to get a hold of their preferred players. But among all of these prospects, no stock shining the brighter than those Josh Allen rookie cards. We take a deep dive down below into why the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback is one guy everyone in the hobby should keep an eye out for.

Josh Allen’s impressive start to the new NFL season

It isn’t a stretch when someone says that Allen is pretty hot in the hobby right now. Thanks to his MVP-like performance during Week 1 when the Bills faced the Los Angeles Rams, his stock in the football card market is looking pretty good right now.

In that particular game, Allen went head-on against the defending Super Bowl champs and showed by he’s among the favorites to win MVP this season. The Bills’ QB went 26-of-31 for 297 passing yards while adding 56 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also found Stefon Diggs eight times in a matter of 122 yards. Furthermore, Allen started the season strong with a total of four touchdowns to lead his team over the Rams with a 31-10 victory.

Josh Allen vs. the Rams 🍿 ◻️ 297 pass yards

◻️ 56 rush yards

◻️ 4 total TD

◻️ 83% CMP%

◻️ 1 amazing stiff arm pic.twitter.com/3hzZe9u6DG — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 9, 2022

While Allen acted as the tip of the spear, the Bills had other weapons that got them the win over Los Angeles, possibly making them contenders for the Super Bowl. First off, the team’s defensive line decimated that of the Rams to garner a seven-sack performance. The team also rushed four players while allowing 52 rushing yards to the Rams. And along with the defense, a variety of offensive options, such as Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, and Gabriel Davis, are looking great during the season opener.

Although these elements are good and great, the hype surrounding Buffalo won’t be this intense without Allen at the center of it all. Over the last couple of years, the Bills’ star QB has shown everyone he can take the big hits and walk them off. He’s also proven to be dynamic with the ball in his possession to make his team’s play calls succeed during the game’s biggest moments.

Taking the defending champions down in the new season’s first game is no easy feat. Josh Allen’s impressive first game for this particular campaign isn’t just an indication of his willingness to go beyond and win the Super Bowl. It also highlights the growth of his stock in the hobby because as it stands, there will be several months for those Josh Allen rookie cards to prove their worth in the market. If his first game is a sign, it looks like those who have invested in him will be happy.

The state of Josh Allen rookie cards

Weeks before the new NFL season started, there have been a couple of prospects everyone in the hobby kept their eye on. Along with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes II, Josh Allen is among the few guys who can rise up and become a bigger name in the card scene.

Those who invested in Josh Allen rookie cards way before the season started are seemingly rewarded for their faith. In a three-month graph prepared by Card Ladder, Allen’s PSA 10 base 2018 Prizm rookie card has gone up from $620 last June to its current price of $695. That’s a 12% growth over the span of 84 sales on eBay.

Along with the base version, the Silver variant is also heating up in the market. Last August, a PSA 10 Josh Allen Prizm Silver rookie card sold for $10,450 on eBay after garnering 33 bids. Last week, another copy sold for $13,000 on the same eCommerce platform. This jump means that the market for Allen in the card market is off to a good start, similar to how the Bills performed against the Rams in the season opener.

The verdict on Josh Allen cards

While it’s easy to fall in love with Allen and go all-in on his cards, one must remember there is a risk attached to his name, much like any other prospect in the NFL card market. Of course, the biggest one is getting injured. Being the top guy of a team with championship aspirations, it’s pretty easy to go hard on the field and end up with a nasty injury. Everything else, though, is looking good for Allen and the Bills.

The thing is, though, those Josh Allen cards in the market are pretty pricey these days. The key here is to monitor any rookie card that’s selling below his usual value and scoop them up before anyone else can do so. It’s likely that his prices will only get higher as the season goes along. With months to go before the Super Bowl, there’ll surely be a lot of ups and downs for Allen’s cards in the hobby.