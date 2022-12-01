Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have found themselves with a bit of momentum recently, as they have won two straight games after starting the season off with a 2-7 record. After seeming like he was on the verge of being fired, head coach Josh McDaniels has bought back some good will with the Raiders organization and the fans of the team as well.

The Raiders have dealt with a rash of injuries this season, but it sounds like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow could be nearing their returns for the offense. Both guys are on injured reserve currently, but could be activated ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. While they may ultimately not be ready in time for that game, McDaniels offered a positive update on them regardless.

“They’re getting closer, no doubt. They’re working really hard to get back as soon as they can. We’re aware of the clock, and we’ll have to make a smart decision when that time comes.” – Josh McDaniels, ProFootballTalk

It is worth noting the Raiders play the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, so that quick turnaround may ultimately prevent both of these guys from making it back in time for that game. But considering they are eligible to return, it will be worth keeping an eye on their status as the game draws near.

For now, Las Vegas will be focused on trying to extend their winning streak to three games in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. If they can do so, maybe the Raiders would have a bit more motivation to see if Waller and Renfrow could suit up when they are eligible to come off of the injured reserve in Week 14.