The magical run had to conclude eventually. For the New York Mets, it ended two wins shy of a trip to the World Series. The Mets saw their season end after a Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series Sunday night.

The disappointment of a promising season ending is never easy to swallow, but this feels like the start of something special rather than an outlier year for the longtime middling Mets. Their 2024 triumphs could turn into something more in the future. The leadership, starting with owner Steve Cohen at the top, wants it to trend that way.

It comes down to performing on the big stage for an entire month. The Mets had the recipe but ran out of steam once they faced a daunting and relentless opponent in the Dodgers. Much like how New York was for most of the season, Los Angeles kept coming and rarely gave the Mets a breather. The fact that the series made it to six games is a testament to the fight the Mets showed and proved time and time again.

Coming this close to a chance at a World Series title is difficult for any team. A trip to the NLCS seemed impossible for the Mets two months into the 2024 season. However, they kept defying the odds and pushed their luck further than they imagined. In the end, the Dodgers were too much to handle, but the Mets have nothing to be ashamed about.

Reflecting on a loss is part of the job athletes and coaches don’t want to talk about. It's important to dissect the situation to prevent it from happening again. The Mets have a few things to circle as the cause of their downfall this October.

Mets' offense goes silent most of the series

Asking the Mets to go blow for blow with the Dodgers offensively was always a big task. Despite all the talent and flare New York's lineup brought during the second half of the season, it couldn’t flip the switch and turn this series into a slugfest.

There wasn’t one particular player who anchored down the Mets' offense and if you look at the overall numbers, they're not bad. New York scored 25 runs during the series and collectively hit .261 in six games.

Diving deeper into the numbers shows how the Mets essentially beat themselves with missed opportunities.

The Mets were 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position in the four games they lost to the Dodgers. They were shutout twice in a single playoff series for the first time in franchise history and scored only two runs in a Game 4 loss. 17 of New York's 25 runs came in the series' final two games.

The Mets got the usual contributions from Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and company, but it wasn’t enough to stick with the Dodgers' high-powered lineup. Maybe the Mets will add a few key bats in the offseason. They anticipate being aggressive in free agency.

Starters get lit up night after night

Good pitching can carry a team to new heights. For much of the second half and especially during the first two rounds of the MLB playoffs, the Mets' pitching staff shut down opposing hitters.

Mets pitchers carried a 3.46 ERA in their wild card series, then held the Philadelphia Phillies to three runs per game in their NLDS triumph, sporting a 2.78 ERA in that series.

The same success would not return against the Dodgers. Los Angeles scored eight or more runs in five games, adding a run in at least four innings of those five games. The exception was New York's 7-3 win in Game 2.

The Mets' pitching staff had a 7.10 ERA in the series, but the starters did not set up the bullpen for success very often. Only six of the 21 relievers who entered a game for the Mets against the Dodgers did so with the lead.

Mets starting pitchers recorded an 8.25 ERA, a figure that jumps to 10.20 if you exclude Luis Severino's Game 3 start. Even that wasn’t something to hang your hat on as Severino walked four batters and allowed a pair of unearned runs across 4 2/3 innings. He took the loss as the Mets were shutout 8-0 at home.

A priority for the Mets this offseason will be revamping the pitching staff, particularly the bullpen. The organization is confident there are pieces in place for the starting rotation and New York will have money to spend. More than a few marquee arms could make their way to Queens in 2025.