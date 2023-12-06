Julia Louis-Dreyfus just won Apple Podcast's show of the year 2023. The actress' Wiser Than Me podcast will return in spring 2024.

Multi-Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is also Apple's podcaster of the year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The award is given by Apple “to honor a show that demonstrates quality and innovation in podcasting.” The actress' podcast, Wiser Than Me, spent 29 days on the U.S. chart, and was also number five on the tech giant's top new show list. Previous Apple Podcasts Awardees are Slate's Slow Burn, Pushkin's A Slight Change of Plans and NPR's Code Switch.

Wiser Than Me has 10 episodes where Louis-Dreyfus interviews guests who are, as the title says, wiser than her. Among her guests for the first season were acclaimed actresses Carol Burnett and Jane Fonda.

“All of these women have demonstrated how to live a life,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean they didn’t make mistakes, but there’s something about being older where perhaps you feel not as protective in terms of sharing. And so I’ve taken advantage of the intimacy that offers. That availability to be real and to be open is a great gift,” Louis-Dreyfus continued.

The actress and now award-winning podcaster is more famously known as Elaine on Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998. More recently, she played Selina Meyer in Veep from 2011 to 2019. And even more recently, she's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Louis-Dreyfus has more Primetime Emmy Awards (eight, actually tied with Cloris Leachman) and more Screen Actors Guild Awards (nine) than any performer in American television history.

She was also the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2018. There to congratulate (and roast) her were Seinfeld creator Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey and Larry David.

Wiser Than Me will return for a second season in spring 2024.