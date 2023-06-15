Meagan Good dating Jonathan Majors amidst his domestic violence criminal case has raised eyebrows, but her former Nickelodeon co-star, Robert Ri'chard, isn't the least bit concerned. When approached by paparazzi in Los Angeles, Ri'chard, who appeared alongside Good on Cousin Skeeter, expressed unwavering support for her, TMZ reports.

Ri'chard began by praising Meagan Good, stating that she is an iconic figure loved by people all over the world. He commended her beauty, both inside and out, and highlighted her strong faith. According to Ri'chard, Good's character and values provide assurance that there is nothing to worry about.

The actor also emphasized the importance of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. He stressed the need for Majors to have his day in court and for all the evidence to be presented before drawing conclusions. Ri'chard acknowledged that many have already formed opinions, but he urged people to wait for the facts to emerge.

Addressing the surprise surrounding Good and Majors' relationship, especially considering the timing, Ri'chard pointed out that Good is not the first person to support someone who may be wrongfully accused. He implied that Good is capable of making sound judgments and would not put herself in a compromising position with someone she suspected of wrongdoing.

Ri'chard's defense of Good showcases his confidence in her judgment and personal knowledge of her character. Despite the controversy surrounding Majors, Ri'chard firmly stands by Good's decision and believes she knows what she is doing.

It is clear that Good's co-star is offering unwavering support and trust in her choices. Their shared history on “Cousin Skeeter” likely adds another layer of understanding and friendship, strengthening Ri'chard's confidence in Good's decision-making.