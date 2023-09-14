Justin Bieber is celebrating his fifth anniversary with Hailey Bieber. The “Love Yourself” singer posted a heartwarming message on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In a six-picture Instagram post, Justin posted a variety of pictures with his wife, Hailey. “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years,” the caption begins. “You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He concluded, “HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Justin Bieber has been a pop culture icon for over a decade. His debut album, My World 2.0, featured classics such as “Baby” and put his name on the map.

In the years since, Justin has matured in his music beginning with Purpose (2015). He has released two other albums since then, Changes and Justice. However, he hasn’t toured since 2021’s “Justin Bieber: Our World” tour. That tour, though, spawned a concert film. Justin Bieber: Our World was a documentary for Prime Video chronicling his preparation for the tour.

He has been married to Hailey Baldwin since 2018. She is a model and media personality in her own right. This includes appearing on the likes of Saturday Night Live (when her uncle Alec Baldwin hosted the show), and a cameo in Dave. She also co-hosted Drop the Mic and was a co-host of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Happy five years to Justin and Hailey. Here’s to many more.