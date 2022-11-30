Published November 30, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma.

“It just depends on what I can do in practice,” Justin Fields said.

The Bears’ starting quarterback this season was limited in Wednesday’s indoor practice, but “continues to improve” as the days go by, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said during a Wednesday conference. Former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian missed practice with an oblique injury he suffered during pregame warmups before a matchup with the New York Jets, an injury he said he was “embarrassed” about last Sunday.

“Honestly, I’m more embarrassed to get an injury,” Siemian said. “I’ve got guys in there that are playing… what are we at? Week 12, 13?

“They’re going through hell and I had like a noncontact thing show up. It’s not ideal, but everybody’s going through something at this point of the year.”

Siemian added he received medicine in the locker room after feeling something flare up in his oblique area. Siemian was named the initial starter against the Jets, moving quarterback Nathan Peterman up from the practice squad to the active roster the day before.

Siemian ended up taking the Bears’ starting quarterback spot against the Jets as Justin Fields remained sidelined with his injury, completing 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 179 yards and one touchdown.

“I could play,” he said after the game. “I could do everything I needed to do.”

The Bears signed Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle from the team’s practice squad in an attempt to add some extra depth before one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Bears will kick off against the Green Bay Packers at noon CST on Sunday in Soldier Field. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.