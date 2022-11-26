Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Justin Fields’ status is up in the air ahead of the Chicago Bears’ upcoming game against the New York Jets. Following a fairly optimistic Friday update, a more recent report from Saturday lessened the odds of Fields suiting up for Chicago against New York, per Mike Garafolo.

“The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. They haven’t ruled Justin Fields out and could keep him in play until game time but it’s certainly feeling like Trevor Siemian could be the QB against the #Jets tomorrow,” Garafolo wrote on Twitter.

It was reported earlier in the week that Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder with a partial ligament tear. And it was recently reported that from a pain tolerance perspective, Fields could be ready to go on Sunday. However, the Bears are hesitant to risk his long-term health by rushing him back too soon.

The Bears are just 3-8 on the season, so there is no reason to risk further injury to their franchise quarterback. With that being said, there has not been an official decision made. Justin Fields could still play.

If he ends up being ruled out, Trevor Siemian would draw the start while Nathan Peterman is set to backup Siemian given his activation to the active roster. The Bears are hoping Siemian can provide Chicago with a chance to win amid Fields’ potential absence.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Justin Fields’ injury ahead of the Bears’ clash with the Jets on Sunday.