The Chicago Bears finished last season in disappointing fashion. The team ended up dead last in the NFC North, even with Justin Fields showing promise as its quarterback of the future (and present).

A strong runner and improving thrower, Fields has received praise for his leadership skills. He was compared to Jalen Hurts by T.J. Edwards, a Bears linebacker.

Recently one of Fields' favorite Bears targets, tight end Cole Kmet, took time out to welcome #1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard to The Windy City.

Bedard was the number one pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday. He's expected to join a Blackhawks franchise that has had a great deal of success in recent years.

Kmet, the Bears' leading receiver last season, appeared in a video posted to the team's official Twitter account.

The selection of Bedard, who starred for the Regina Pats of the WHL last season, has NHL Twitter in a frenzy. One commenter made a connection between Bedard and Sidney Crosby that showed his age.

“Connor Bedard was born in Sidney Crosby’s draft year. I’m not ready for this,” they said.

“Fields and Bedard will run Chicago Sports,” one fan said in response.

“MJ of hockey,” another fan said.

The Blackhawks finished dead last in the NHL in scoring last season. The balanced scoring of Bedard could anchor their starting lineup, or even their second unit, for years to come, depending on how soon he acclimates to the speed and physicality of the NHL game.

The Bears will kick off the 2023 NFL season with a home tilt against the Green Bay Packers on September 10. The team is expecting big things from the combination of Fields and Kmet.