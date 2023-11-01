Justin Timberlake is shutting down rumors. Timberlake who is currently on vacation, is denying that he went to Mexico to avoid the backlash from his ex-girlfriend's Britney Spears' memoir. “The Woman In Me” was released last week.

Timberlake has been public enemy No. 1 on social media ever since snippets of Spears' book was released this month. However, a source denies that the “Cry Me A River” singer planned this trip to get away from the negativity.

“It had nothing to do with Britney’s memoir,” a source told Us Weekly about the Mexico trip. “He and his family already had this vacation planned months ago.”

Justin Timberlake Suffers Backlash From Britney Spears' Memoir

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999-2002, where they were perceived as the young “it” couple. Their high-profile romance was under scrutiny as they both were at the top of their careers, and many were fascinated by how their lives were together when the cameras weren't on. Spears reveals in her novel that there was cheating in their relationship on both ends.

“There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it,” the pop star writes. “When *NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time, we’d only been together for a year.”

Unfortunately, this was not the first time the *NSYNC singer was with another woman while they were in a relationship.

“Another time, we were in Vegas, and one of my dancers who’d been hanging out with him told me he’d gestured toward a girl and said, ‘Yeah, man, I hit that last night,’” she writes. “I don’t want to say who he was talking about because she’s actually very popular, and she’s married with kids now. I don’t want her to feel bad.”

Britney Spears Admits To Cheating On Justin Timberlake

Spears also admitted that there was some wrongdoing on her part. The “Gimme More” singer who cheated on Timberlake was Wade Robson. He was a dancer and choreographer whom Spears recalls dancing and making out with him at a Spanish bar while she was in a relationship with Timberlake, a source told Us Weekly at the time. In the memoir, Spears does not reveal a name.